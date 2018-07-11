App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp to pick CFO Guido Kerkhoff as interim CEO: Report

The supervisory board on Friday accepted the sudden resignation of chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger, who had led Thyssenkrupp since January 2011, just days after he sealed a steel joint venture deal with Tata Steel.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Thyssenkrupp will likely agree on finance chief Guido Kerkhoff as interim chief executive this week, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

The supervisory board on Friday accepted the sudden resignation of chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger, who had led Thyssenkrupp since January 2011, just days after he sealed a steel joint venture deal with Tata Steel.

Thyssenkrupp said the remaining management board, comprising Guido Kerkhoff, Oliver Burkhard and Donatus Kaufmann, would lead the group without a CEO for the time being.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Kerkhoff joined Thyssenkrupp from Deutsche Telekom in 2011.
