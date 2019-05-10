App
World
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp to consider partial listing of elevators business, abandons split

Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff is abandoning the proposal to split Thyssenkrupp into two because its low share price has made a cross-shareholding structure unworkable, these sources said.

Reuters
Thyssenkrupp is considering a carve-out or listing of its elevators business after abandoning plans to split itself up with a cross-shareholding structure, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Thyssenkrupp is instead considering a new approach, involving a holding structure and a carve-out or partial listing of its elevators division, they added.

Thyssenkrupp unveiled plans last September to create two divisions: Thyssenkrupp Industrials, spanning its elevators, car parts and plant engineering businesses, and Thyssenkrupp Materials, which included materials trading and shipbuilding.

Under Kerkhoff's original blueprint, Thyssenkrupp Materials was due to hold a 30 percent stake in Thyssenkrupp Industrials. But after two profit warnings, Thyssenkrupp's share price is too low to make this deal work, leaving Kerkhoff's scrambling for a Plan B, these people said.

Thyssenkrupp shares have fallen by 47 percent over the past 12 months, valuing the business at $7.8 billion. That makes it the smallest constituent of Germany's 30-share DAX index, even after a 7 percent bounce on Friday's news.

Separately, Thyssenkrupp is expecting a separate joint venture to combine its European Steel business with Tata Steel to be abandoned after failing to win antitrust approval, one of the sources said.

Under the old restructuring plans, Thyssenkrupp Materials would have held a 50 percent stake in the planned steel JV with Tata Steel. The European Commission will review remedy proposals by May 13.
First Published on May 10, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Guido Kerkhoff #Thyssenkrupp #World News

