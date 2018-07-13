App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 03:50 PM IST

Thyssenkrupp names finance chief Guido Kerkhoff as interim CEO

Hiesinger quit after failing to win unanimous shareholder backing for a deal to create a steel joint venture with India's Tata Steel, while activist investors are campaigning for a radical restructuring of the industrial group.

Thyssenkrupp named Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerhoff on Friday as interim CEO while the supervisory board searches for a replacement for Heinrich Hiesinger, who resigned a week ago.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 03:45 pm

#Companies #Guido Kerkhoff #World News

