Thyssenkrupp names finance chief Guido Kerkhoff as interim CEO

Thyssenkrupp named Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerhoff on Friday as interim CEO while the supervisory board searches for a replacement for Heinrich Hiesinger, who resigned a week ago.Hiesinger quit after failing to win unanimous shareholder backing for a deal to create a steel joint venture with India's Tata Steel, while activist investors are campaigning for a radical restructuring of the industrial group.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 03:45 pm