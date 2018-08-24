Thyssenkrupp makes headway in chairman search: Sources

The nomination committee of Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board is moving closer to proposing a candidate for the conglomerate's vacant chairman position, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Talks with a potential candidate are ongoing and promising, two of the people said, adding no agreement had been reached yet and that negotiations could still collapse. No further details about the candidate were disclosed.

The group's supervisory board could meet as early as next week to vote on a candidate, two of the people said, adding no extraordinary session has been scheduled so far.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.