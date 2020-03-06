Thyssenkrupp, Embraer to build four frigates for Brazil Navy

A consortium formed by Germany's Thyssenkrupp AG and Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA signed a deal on Thursday to deliver four frigates to Brazil's navy between 2025 and 2028, the companies said in a statement.

The contract signed in Rio de Janeiro is part of Brazil's drive to modernize its navy so it can patrol off-shore resources in the Atlantic, such as Brazil's vast pre-salt oil reserves.

The companies did not disclose the price tag. The Brazilian navy website said the four-ship program will cost about $2 billion (1.55 billion pounds).

Last year, the companies had been selected as preferred suppliers for the contract to deliver four TamandarÃ© class corvettes, but the original design was enlarged and the navy says they are frigates.

The program is the first large investment decided by the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has boosted defence spending and appointed military officers to his Cabinet.

The ships will be totally built in Brazil, at the naval shipyard of ItajaÃ­ in Santa Catarina State, with local content rates above 30% for the first vessel and 40% for the others. Thyssenkrupp will supply the technology.

"The TamandarÃ© Class Programme will strengthen our ties by transferring technology and generating highly qualified jobs for the country," said Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

A majority stake in TKMS, which has an enterprise value of about 525 million euros ($587 million) according to Credit Suisse estimates, could be sold in an ongoing restructuring process of the group, Thyssenkrupp has said.

TKMS is Germany's second-largest defence group after Rheinmetall , which, along with France's Naval Group, has been mentioned as a potential buyer of the unit in the past.