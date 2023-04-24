 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz to quit, in blow to shares

Apr 24, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

Thyssenkrupp said on Monday its chief executive Martina Merz, who launched a major overhaul of the German industrial conglomerate, is leaving, knocking its shares.

Merz took over as CEO in 2019 after a string of profit warnings and a failed steel merger that brought Thyssenkrupp to the brink of collapse and triggered the sale of its prized elevator division in a bid to survive.

Thyssenkrupp said the personnel committee of its supervisory board had entered into talks with Merz at her request to terminate her contract by mutual agreement, without giving a reason.

Merz, 60, last year received a new contract to lead the submarines-to-car parts group until 2028, but lack of progress in plans to hive off the company's hydrogen and steel division led to growing criticism among investors and workers.