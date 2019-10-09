App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz announces sweeping job cuts

"This is about strengthening businesses and improving performance. This is not a sellout," Merz said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Thyssenkrupp will make sweeping job cuts and give an update on the new company structure in November, the company's new Chief Executive Martina Merz told employees on Monday.

"This is about strengthening businesses and improving performance. This is not a sellout," Merz said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Thyssenkrupp declined to put a figure on potential job losses, pending negitiations about cuts with labour leaders, but said an update about the revamp will be given in November.

Close
"It is true that this will not be possible without significant job cuts," Merz said, explaining that big changes for are afoot in the Component Technologies and Industrial Solutions divisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Thyssenkrupp #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.