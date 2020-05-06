Three rockets land near Baghdad airport, no casualties: Statement

The military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported damages or casualties.
Three Katyusha rockets landed in the "perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
First Published on May 6, 2020 01:13 pm