English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Three more ships leave Ukrainian ports under deal despite Russian suspension

    The statement said the ships' movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. delegations at the Istanbul-based centre and the Russian delegation had been informed.

    Reuters
    November 01, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    Ukrainian flag at the port of Odessa, Ukraine

    Ukrainian flag at the port of Odessa, Ukraine

    outbound vessels left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

    The statement said the ships' movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. delegations at the Istanbul-based centre and the Russian delegation had been informed.

    It said the U.N. coordinator for the grain initiative, Amir Abdulla, continued discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the centre that oversees safe passage of vessels.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Turkey #Ukraine #Ukraine grains #Ukrainian ports #UN
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 03:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.