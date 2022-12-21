 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three leadership qualities that Elon Musk's replacement as Twitter's CEO will need to have

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Elon Musk hasn't confirmed he will step down since the poll ended, but any replacement will need to be able to steer Twitter back to calmer waters even with Musk staying on as majority owner.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

In a strong response to a recent Twitter poll posted by Elon Musk, users of the platform have called for him to relinquish his position as CEO.

It's been a tumultuous year for Twitter and Musk. He began building up shares in the company in January 2022 and his USD 44 billion (Pound Sterling 36 billion) bid to buy the platform was accepted in April.

He then tried to pull out of the deal in July, before finally taking ownership in October.

Since then he has made and sometimes walked back numerous changes to the popular social media platform.

Indeed, Musk's reaction to finally getting his hands on Twitter has been reminiscent of Christmas morning, when children rip open presents, display initial excitement and then quickly lose interest.