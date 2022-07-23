 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Three killed as Russian missiles hit central Ukraine region, governor says

Reuters
Jul 23, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said.

Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said.

Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed. He also said that one Ukrainian soldier had been killed and nine more wounded.

Raikovych said the strikes had disrupted the electricity grid and that one district of the regional capital Kropyvnytskyi had been left without power as a result.

 

Reuters
TAGS: #Russia Ukraine #World News
first published: Jul 23, 2022 01:38 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.