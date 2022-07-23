English
    Three killed as Russian missiles hit central Ukraine region, governor says

    Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said.

    Reuters
    July 23, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

    Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed. He also said that one Ukrainian soldier had been killed and nine more wounded.

    Raikovych said the strikes had disrupted the electricity grid and that one district of the regional capital Kropyvnytskyi had been left without power as a result.

     
