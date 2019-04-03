App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Three importers cut Iran oil shipments to zero: US envoy

The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump last May withdrew the country from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers, accusing it of supporting terrorism and conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Three of eight importers granted waivers by Washington to buy oil from Iran have now cut their shipments to zero, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, adding that improved global oil market conditions would help reduce Iranian crude exports further.

The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump last May withdrew the country from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers, accusing it of supporting terrorism and conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

While the United States has set a goal of completely halting Iran's oil exports, it granted temporary import waivers to China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea to ensure low oil prices and no disruption to the global oil market.

The Trump administration is currently in consultations with the importers ahead of a May 2 deadline when the waivers expire.

related news

"In November, we granted eight oil waivers to avoid a spike in the price of oil. I can confirm today three of those importers are now at zero," Brian Hook, the special U.S. envoy for Iran, told reporters.

Hook did not identify the three.

"There are better market conditions for us to accelerate our path to zero," Hook said. "We are not looking to grant any waivers or exceptions to our sanctions regime."

Hook said U.S. oil sanctions against Iran had removed about 1.5 million barrels of Iranian oil exports from the market since May 2018.

"This has denied the regime access to well over $10 billion in (oil) revenue - a loss of at least $30 million a day," he said.

Oil prices on Tuesday hit their highest level so far in 2019, with Brent crude approaching $70 a barrel on the prospect that more sanctions against Iran and Venezuelan disruptions could deepen an OPEC-led supply cut.

Analysts believe the administration is likely to extend the waivers to the remaining five importers to placate top buyers China and India and to decrease the chance of higher oil prices.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey are likely to be given waivers that could cap Iran's crude oil exports at about 1.1 million barrels per day, U.S.-based analysts at Eurasia Group said in January. That would remove Italy, Greece and Taiwan from the waivers list.

Hook said a decision on whether to extend the waivers would be made "in due course." A total of 23 importers that once took Iranian oil had cut imports to zero, he added.

"With oil prices actually lower than they were when we announced our sanctions and global production stable, we are on the fast track to zeroing out all purchases of Iranian crude," Hook said.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters on Monday that the U.S. government was considering additional sanctions against Iran that would target areas of its economy that have not been hit before.

Hook said more than 26 rounds of U.S. sanctions against Iran had restricted the country's cash flow and constrained its ability to operate in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran's government of mismanagement that has led to devastating flooding across the country. At least 47 people have been killed in the past two weeks from flash floods.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 10:08 am

tags #import #Iran #oil #US envoy #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Appoints Jozef Kabaň as Head of Design

NYAY Criticism Was Personal Opinion, NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar Tells E ...

Rupee Rises 9 Paise to 68.65 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Reserved Seats, Focus on First Phase and Darjeeling, Why PM Modi Chose ...

How Feasible is Congress’s Promise of Doubling Health Budget and Pro ...

Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 11,750-mark

'We Showed We Want to Win This League', Says Suarez After Barcelona Co ...

Mother of Boy Who Took Gun to School Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail in U ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2nd ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

OTT streaming explodes in rural India thanks to Jio

Will borrow if more funds needed for drought mitigation, says Maharash ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

Top buy-sell calls by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakk ...

Asian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath

Top brokerage calls for April 3: Nomura downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

Sensex rises over 150 points above 39,000-level, Nifty above 11,750-m ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; right ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...

Game Of Thrones 8: Does the new teaser hint at the death of these char ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer fourth defeat ...

In the latest trailer of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America and Iron M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.