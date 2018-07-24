Three former Uber drivers given employee status by New York appeal body

The New York State Unemployment Insurance Appeal Board has ruled in favour of three unemployed former drivers of Uber.

The three had sued the global ride hailing giant for not receiving their unemployment insurance after two of them were fired and the other quit, in 2016. They made the insurance claim in the same year but were denied.

The unemployment appeals body has now stated that all three drivers and others in a similar situation, are in fact employees of Uber.

According to a report in Politico, this victory is 'unprecedented' and huge for Uber drivers as the company has never had to recognise any driver as an employee.

Bhairavi Desai, Executive director of New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said the ruling was significant as it will be the 'first bonafide safety net' for drivers in the economy.

A spokesperson from Uber said that the company practices claimed by the drivers in their testimonies never applied to one or more of the claimants, are no longer in place, or never existed at all.

The board reached the decision to call the drivers 'employees' because of Uber's control and supervision practices. Uber has around 65,000 drivers in New York and many more in other parts of the world. This ruling implies that Uber will have to pay unemployment insurance to all those who are removed from their jobs for similar reasons of ratings or salaries.