MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Attend Quants League - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Three dead after US train derailment: Rail operator Amtrak

Approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew members were on board when eight train carriages -- travelling from Chicago to Seattle -- came off the tracks at around 4 pm (2200 GMT) in northern Montana.

AFP
September 26, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
Amtrak said it had initiated its

Amtrak said it had initiated its "Incident Response Team" and sent emergency personnel to the scene to assist local authorities in the evacuation effort. (Representative image)

At least three people were killed and multiple others injured when a US train derailed on September 25, rail operator Amtrak said, with rescuers rushing to safely evacuate all passengers and crew.

Approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew members were on board when eight train carriages -- travelling from Chicago to Seattle -- came off the tracks at around 4 pm (2200 GMT) in northern Montana.

"We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident," the firm said, adding that there were also "reported injuries" among those traveling on the train.

The three deaths were confirmed by the local Sheriff's Department, ABC News reported, but authorities did not say how many people were injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

Close

Related stories

Footage posted on social media showed people waiting by the tracks, luggage strewn next to them, with train carriages seen listing off the rails and at least one toppled onto its side.

The government's National Transportation and Safety Board said on Twitter that it was launching a "go-team to investigate" the derailment.

Amtrak said it had initiated its "Incident Response Team" and sent emergency personnel to the scene to assist local authorities in the evacuation effort.

Montana's Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator Amanda Frickel told the New York Times that "well over 50 people had been injured".

She said teams of rescuers were at the scene and multiple hospitals -- as well as medical helicopters -- were on standby.

Authorities were not releasing further details for the time being, she said, adding: "Everybody who is alive has been extricated from the wreck."

The Empire Builder train derailed in a remote area near Joplin, Montana, a town of around 200 people near the border with Canada.

The US rail network suffers from chronic underfunding and fatal accidents sometimes occur.

In 2018, two people died in South Carolina when an Amtrak train traveling on the wrong tracks collided with a stationary freight train, in a crash later blamed on safety oversights.

A year earlier, an Amtrak passenger train traveling on a new route for the first time derailed in Washington state, killing at least three people as cars plunged off a bridge onto a busy highway at the height of morning rush hour.
AFP
Tags: #Current Affairs #world
first published: Sep 26, 2021 11:08 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.