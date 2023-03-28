 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

Three children, 3 adults shot dead by ex-student at Tennessee Christian school

A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers on Monday at a private Christian school the suspect once attended in Tennessee's capital city before police killed the assailant, authorities said.

The motive was not immediately known but the suspect had drawn detailed maps of the school, including entry points for the building, and left behind a "manifesto" and other writings that investigators were examining, Police Chief John Drake told reporters.

The latest in an epidemic of deadly mass gun violence that has come to routinely terrorize even the most cherished of U.S. institutions unfolded on a warm spring morning at The Covenant School, whose students consist mostly of elementary school-age children.

Drake identified the suspect as a woman by the name of Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, a resident of the Nashville area, and referred to the assailant by female pronouns.