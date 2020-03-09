App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Threat of coronavirus pandemic now 'very real': World Health Organisation

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also added that "it would be the first pandemic in history that can be controlled... we are not at the mercy of the virus".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on March 9 that there was now a "very real" threat that the global outbreak of the new deadly coronavirus will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlled.

"The threat of a pandemic has become very real," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, while stressing that "it would be the first pandemic in history that can be controlled... we are not at the mercy of the virus".

The WHO chief said, "We need to remember that with decisive, early action, we can slow down the coronavirus and prevent infections. Among those who are infected, most will recover. Of the 80,000 reported COVID-19 cases in China, more than 70 percent have recovered and been discharged."

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 10:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #world #World Health Organisation

