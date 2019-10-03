App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Thomas Cook collapse: UK to fly back another 5,000 people on October 3

A total of 19,000 more customers are poised to return just four days before the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn' comes to an end.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said 25 flights are scheduled to fly on October 3 to return another 5,000 people to the country in the tenth day of the repatriation operation following the collapse of travel group Thomas Cook.

A total of 19,000 more customers are poised to return just four days before the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn' comes to an end.

"We are beginning to combine more Thomas Cook flights into single CAA flights. We are sorry that, for some passengers, this means they will not arrive at the UK airport they had originally booked to return to," the regulator said in a statement.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Companies #Thomas Cook #world

