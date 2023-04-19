 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

This year’s top bond investors disagree on depth of US recession

Bloomberg
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

In a chaotic start to 2023 that featured the most volatile trading in more than a decade, the Carillon Reams Core Plus Bond Fund and the Columbia Total Return Bond Fund have delivered the best returns among 112 US peers that actively manage at least $1 billion.

This year’s top bond investors disagree on depth of US recession

This year’s top US bond managers agree that Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts are inevitable this year. The main debate they see is how deep the economic pain gets.

In a chaotic start to 2023 that featured the most volatile trading in more than a decade, the Carillon Reams Core Plus Bond Fund and the Columbia Total Return Bond Fund have delivered the best returns among 112 US peers that actively manage at least $1 billion.

The funds have led the pack in recouping some of the staggering losses that they and the rest of the bond world suffered last year as the Fed tightened policy at the fastest clip in decades to tame inflation. Now these managers are assessing the breadth of the fallout from those rate increases, in particular the risk of a credit crunch following a spate of bank failures.