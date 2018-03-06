This luxurious Dubai hotel is giving its Facebook fans a chance to win a free night's stay at its 'social media suite'

If you are on Facebook, chances are you ‘like’ stuff regularly. The act of liking things, though, shows your appreciation but that hardly gives you anything in return. However, a Dubai-based hotel has decided to reward people who have liked their page by giving one night's free stay—celebrating one million fans on Facebook.

Atlantis, The Palm have created a special “world’s first social media suite” or the Atlantis Fan Suite. The suite has some pretty neat features which the hotel claims “you aren’t just going to like, but something you are going to love!”

The features include Facebook login to enter the suite, ‘poking’ to call the room service. "If you’re ever in need of a bite to eat or a sip to drink, you won’t have to lift a finger. Well, maybe just one because we’ve given the ‘Poke’ button a new purpose. With one single push of our real-life Poke button, room service will be at your door in seconds,” the hotel says.

It also has a mirror which shows Facebook news feed and you can scroll down or up on it! The suite will also have a chair that will connect to Facebook Live.







Anyone who is a legal adult and has already liked the Facebook page of the hotel can enter into the competition from the Atlantis Fan Suite website. The participants have to choose one of the three dates in each of the booking periods to get a chance to win. Participants also need to answer why they should be picked to stay at the hotel.

The selected participants will be able to stay through December 15, 2018 and be treated to a complimentary buffet breakfast, 25 percent off on an additional night's stay, and access to the hotel's amenities.