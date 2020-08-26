This is why France's internal minister defended topless sunbathing women

France's interior minister Gérald Darmanin came to the defence of three women who were told to cover up while sunbathing by the police.

According to a press statement made by Pyrenees-Orientales police, two officers approached the three women on Sainte-Marie-la-Me beach, after they received complaints from a family who was also on the beach with their children.



C’est sans fondement qu’il a été reproché à deux femmes leur tenue sur la plage.

La liberté est un bien précieux. Et il est normal que l’administration reconnaisse ses erreurs. #SainteMarielaMerhttps://t.co/eIWeOEBhBp

Backing the women, Gérald Darmanin took to twitter, said it was wrong that the women were asked to wear clothing. "Freedom is a precious commodity," he said, adding that it is normal for the administration to recognise its mistakes.

"Guided by a desire for appeasement, the police asked the people concerned if they would agree to cover their chest after they explained the reason for their approach," the statement by Pyrenees Orientales said.

According to a BBC report, there is no municipal order that currently prevents sunbathing in Sainte-Marie-la-Mer. While it is not illegal to sunbathe topless in France, local authorities can ban the practice with directives about clothing.



"You will always see me in uniform," spokesperson Lt Col Maddy Scheurer wrote on Twitter, "but the practice of topless tanning is allowed at the beach of Sainte-Marie-la-Mer."