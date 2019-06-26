This is what Leonardo DiCaprio had to say about the Chennai water crisis

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has long been involved in conservation efforts and has actively fought for global concerns such as global warming and climate change.

This time the Academy Award-winning actor decided to shift focus on Chennai, which has been reeling under a water crisis. He took to Instagram to inform his 32 million followers about the ongoing crisis and shared a picture that reflects the current scenario to perfection.

He shared a news item posted by BBC News on the Chennai water crisis which had the following caption:

"Only rain can save Chennai from this situation. A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water — but the community continues to pray for rain."

In the image he shared, women carrying empty water vessels can be seen peeping into a dried-up well in Chennai.

The actor later also posted a comment on the post that read: "We can change the world!"

This is not the first time DiCaprio has taken to social media to discuss an ongoing environmental crisis in India. Only a few days ago he had shared a post talking about Delhi's Ghazipur landfill, which may soon grow higher than the Taj Mahal.

Apart from this, his Instagram feed also draws attention to a plethora of environmental and conservation concerns such as depleting population of Bornean orangutans, need to protect our oceans among other issues.