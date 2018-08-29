This is the world's most expensive tissue box as per Guinness Records and the price will tear you up!

Japanese paper manufacturer Daishowa Paper's product Jyuni Hitoe - a box of colourful tissue papers - has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most expensive box of facial tissues.

A single box costs 10,000 Japanese Yen or Rs 6,300!

Each box comes with 144 pairs (288 sheets) of tissues which have been described as ‘vibrantly dyed, soft, delicate, with a quality feel, as only Daishowa First can do justice to’.

The box of tissues comes in 12 different colours. These 12 colours are not random creative selections - they represent the 12-layer kimono - an attire Japanese women have been wearing since the 10th century.

The colours include pink), scarlet, sappanwood red, mandarin orange, mustard, verdant green, seedling green, evergreen, wasurenagusa (forget-me-not flower), lapis lazuli, Japanese bellflower, and wisteria.

The company has added the texture of a traditional Washi paper to the tissue box, wrapping it in a purple cloth to give a luxurious feel.

The Guinness World Records website quotes a Daishowa Paper Products representative explaining it in detail. “The concept was for people to feel as if they are pulling out a kimono from a traditional Japanese drawer. It's not just the colours, but there's also touch and fragrance," said the representative adding that they think that everything, from the point of opening the package to using the tissues, can be a "unique experience".