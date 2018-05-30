This country is banning Facebook to combat fake news

The island country in the Pacific, Papua New Guinea has decided to ban Facebook for a month to fight the menace of fake news and fake profiles.

The one month time will be used to identify the people who post pornography and false information, country’s communication minister Sam Basil said. He further suggested that the country could set up its own rival social network.

“The time will allow information to be collected to identify users that hide behind fake accounts, users that upload pornographic images, users that post false and misleading information on Facebook to be filtered and removed,” Post Courier, country’s English news portal quoted Basil.

“This will allow genuine people with real identities to use the social network responsibly.”

Basil said that the government was ensuring that the Cyber Crime Act legislated in 2016 is enforced accordingly so that perpetrators can be identified and brought to justice. “We cannot allow the abuse of Facebook to continue in the country,” he added.

However, citizens of Papua New Guinea were not impressed with the government’s move. Robin Piner from Kokopo, East New Britain said that PNG was a democratic country and the move by the government was “a total violation of civil rights”. He further suspected that the step was taken to curb the criticism ahead of the upcoming APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) meeting.

Another person termed it as a knee-jerk reaction in part of the government.

Facebook is facing heat across the world because of aiding in the spread of fake news and the in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal which affected about 87 million users.