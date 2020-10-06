This 17-year-old Texas girl breaks the Guinness Record for being a woman with world’s longest legs

A 17-year old girl from Texas, United States, has broken the world record for being the woman with the longest legs in the world. Maci Currin’s legs, which are almost one-and-a-half metres in length, have also earned her a world record for the “longest legs on a teenager”.

Though Currin belongs to a family of tall persons, neither her parents nor her siblings match her towering height of 6 ft 10 inches. The Guinness website states that her legs constitute 60 percent of her height. According to the Guinness World Records, Maci Currin’s left leg is 135.267 cm long, while her right leg is 134.3 cm long.

Before her, Russia’s Ekaterina Lisina held the world record for being the woman with the longest legs and the tallest female professional model, with a height of 6 ft 8.77 inches. Her legs were unusually long too, the left one being 132.8 cm long and the right leg being 132.2 cm long.

Currin had first realised that her legs exceptionally long in 2018, when someone had asked if she needs a custom pair of leggings after she could not find one in her size.

The Texan teen, who feels proud to have this “extraordinary feature”, hopes to bag the record for being the world’s tallest professional model someday.