App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thirsty Czechs toast return to beer gardens as lockdown eases

Strict lockdown measures have taken a harsh economic toll, with Czech manufacturing activity at its weakest since the 2009 global financial crisis.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Thirsty Czechs were allowed to return to beer gardens on Monday in one of the government's most eagerly anticipated measures to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Authorities also permitted some schools, hairdressers, malls, cinemas and other businesses to reopen. Museums and galleries opened their doors and the government gave the green light for weddings, cultural and religious events of fewer than 100 people. Professional sports teams resumed full training.

But for many Czechs - who rank as the world's biggest beer drinkers per capita - the reopening of restaurant terraces and beer gardens was a highlight of the government's plan to re-start the economy in stages.

Close

"Considering the beer is finally in a glass rather than a plastic cup from a take-away window, it is absolutely great," said Ivan Verner, a retiree sipping a Pilsner Urquell at the historic U Pinkasu pub in central Prague.

related news

Late-morning drinkers filled half the tables. The other half were closed due to social distancing restrictions.

"I've been looking forward to this moment since they announced the news beer gardens would reopen," Verner said.

Strict lockdown measures have taken a harsh economic toll, with Czech manufacturing activity at its weakest since the 2009 global financial crisis. But the country is now slowly moving towards some semblance of normality.

"The clothes we should have been selling for the spring, we will now be selling in the summer and in the fall," said Michal Micka, owner of the Pietro Filipi and Kara fashion brand chains, who predicted a 25% sales drop in 2020 as a best-case scenario.

"That is the only way to deal with this. We have stock and we have to sell it."

The government has sought to help companies with salary subsidies and rent deferrals but many firms say a complicated application process makes assistance hard to come by.

Authorities also eased travel restrictions from Monday, allowing residents from outside the European Union to enter the country if they can show a negative COVID-19 test and are taking up certain kinds of work, such as in the healthcare sector.

Trains and buses also restarted foreign routes while Czech Airlines has said it will resume some operations on May 18 with flights to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and Stockholm. [ID:nL8N2CR06I]

The Czech Republic reported 8,123 cases of the virus by Monday morning with 280 deaths, far less than many of its western European neighbours.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Czech Republic #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.