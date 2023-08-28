Third time lucky? Meet Terry Gou, Foxconn's founder-billionaire running for Taiwan's presidency

This is Gou's third attempt at running for Taiwan's highest post

Billionaire Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn, revealed his plan to run for the presidency of Taiwan as an independent contender on August 28. This announcement was made during a press conference held in the capital city of Taipei. Gou had previously sought the nomination from the primary opposition party earlier this year.

The Taiwanese entrepreneur, who established a company that evolved into the largest global electronics contract manufacturer and a significant provider of iPhones, resigned as the head of Foxconn in 2019. In the same year, he entered the presidential race but later withdrew as he couldn't secure the nomination from Taiwan's primary opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally leans towards close relations with China.

Early Life

Born on October 18, 1950, in Banqiao Township, Taipei County, Terry Gou's family moved to Taiwan in 1949 following the Chinese Civil War. He received education from the elementary level till the post graduate level and further worked till the age of 24 at a rubber factory and a medicine plant. He fulfilled his mandatory duties as an anti-aircraft artillery oficer at the Republic of China Air Force.

The foundation of Foxconn

Gou had first named Foxconn 'Hon Hai Precision Industry' in the year 1974 with $7,500 in funding, backed by a workforce of 10 elderly employees. Initially, the company made plastic parts for television sets. In 1980s, Gou set out on an 11-month trip across the United States in an attempt to expand his business and thus opened his first factory in mainland China, which stands to be his largest factory to this day.

According to Forbes, Gou has a net worth of $7.4 billion.

Second attempt at Presidency

Earlier this year, Gou attempted a second run as KMT's nominee for the presidential election, which was scheduled for January. However, the party opted for Hou Yu-ih, the mayor of New Taipei City, instead.

Trying again, Gou has spent the past few weeks touring the island and holding campaign-like rallies. “Under the rule of the Democratic Progressive Party in the past seven years or so, internationally, they lead Taiwan towards the danger of war. Domestically, their policies are filled with mistakes," Gou said. “The era of entrepreneur’s rule" has begun, he added.

“Give me four years and I promise that I will bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait and build the deepest foundation for the mutual trust across the strait," he said in a plea to Taiwan voters. “Taiwan must not become Ukraine and I will not let Taiwan become the next Ukraine."

Gou is required to collect around 300,000 signatures from voters by November 2, in order to meet the eligibility criteria for an independent candidate, as outlined by election regulations. The Central Election Commission of the island will assess the signatures and disclose the outcomes by November 14.

Third time's the charm?

Taiwan's Vice President William Lai, the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is currently leading the election polls.

Ko Wen-je, the former mayor of Taipei representing the Taiwan People's Party, has consistently held the second position in the polls, while KMT's Hou is currently at third. In a bid for "harmony," Gou appealed on Monday for Ko and Hou to convene with him and engage in talks about the possibility of collaborating to secure victory in the election against the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Conflict of interest?

The tension in Taipei and Beijing is noticeably escalating with the approaching elections, given China is conducting frequent military exercies close to the island in an attempt to assert its sovereignty.

Responding to worries about possible conflicts of interest stemming from Gou's substantial ownership in Foxconn, Gou emphasised his readiness to "give up" his personal holdings in China if there was to be an attack by the country. He further clarified that he has never been influenced by the People's Republic of China and that he does not adhere to their directives.