Things to know as Davos returns in winter amid ‘polycrisis’ risk

Bloomberg
Jan 13, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns put paid to physical January gatherings in 2021 and 2022, but normal service is now resuming as more than 2,700 politicians, executives, investors, bankers and academics convene next week in the Swiss ski resort.

The global elite is heading to the mountains again as the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting returns to Davos during the winter for the first time in three years.

On their agendas, at the 53rd such conference: Debating the theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” on numerous panels, and necking cocktails at parties thrown by the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. There are even daily mindfulness sessions.

Many of the guests already headed to Europe’s highest town last May with the forum’s first ever summer session, but WEF founder Klaus Schwab has revived the practice of gathering in the snow —even though less of that may feature than usual, as we showed here.

They will gather amid multiple worries, ranging from Russia’s war in Ukraine to fears a global recession is looming amid a surging cost of living. Plus the concerns over climate change show little sign of dissipating.