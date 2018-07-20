App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

They have taken advantage of US: Trump slams EU over Rs 34,500cr fine for Google

In his latest tweet, he hailed Google as one of America’s ‘great companies’ and then hinted that he would retaliate against the EU for ‘taking advantage’ of the US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that the fine slapped on Google by the European Commission is evidence that the European Union (EU) has taken America for granted.

Although the EU regularly keeps tech companies in check over issues like privacy and taxes, Trump has interpreted this as an attack on the homeland.

In his latest tweet, he hailed Google as one of America’s ‘great companies’ and then hinted that he would retaliate against the EU for ‘taking advantage’ of the US.

In a recent CBS-Scotland interview, following a trip to the UK and a NATO summit, Trump accused the Union of being an economic foe because of ‘what they do (to the US) in trade.’ This comment comes amid tensions over Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel from the UK; adding more fuel to an ongoing global trade war.

related news

The European Commission slapped Google with a fine of $5.1 billion, on Wednesday, after an investigation concluded that the tech giant was stifling innovation and denying choices to customers by pre-loading Google apps onto Android devices.

Following the order, Google CEO Sundar Pichai circulated an internal blog post, detailing the reasons for the fine and why he thinks it is unjustified. He further announced that the company would appeal the decision as he believes there is already ‘rapid innovation and robust competition’ in the marketplace.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 11:36 am

tags #Donald Trump #Google #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.