They have taken advantage of US: Trump slams EU over Rs 34,500cr fine for Google

US President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that the fine slapped on Google by the European Commission is evidence that the European Union (EU) has taken America for granted.

Although the EU regularly keeps tech companies in check over issues like privacy and taxes, Trump has interpreted this as an attack on the homeland.



I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

In his latest tweet, he hailed Google as one of America’s ‘great companies’ and then hinted that he would retaliate against the EU for ‘taking advantage’ of the US.

In a recent CBS-Scotland interview, following a trip to the UK and a NATO summit, Trump accused the Union of being an economic foe because of ‘what they do (to the US) in trade.’ This comment comes amid tensions over Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel from the UK; adding more fuel to an ongoing global trade war.

The European Commission slapped Google with a fine of $5.1 billion, on Wednesday, after an investigation concluded that the tech giant was stifling innovation and denying choices to customers by pre-loading Google apps onto Android devices.