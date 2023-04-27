These are the best restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau according to Michelin

Hong Kong’s dining scene is going strong, despite intense Covid-related restrictions over the past year.
There’s a new three-star restaurant in town, Ta Vie, in the boutique Pottinger hotel in Hong Kong. The French-accented dining room features a seasonal tasting menu from Japanese-born chef Hideaki Sato, that might include grilled pigeon imported from Bresse with grilled Taiwan bamboo shoots; his menu costs HK$2780 ($354).
The Michelin Guide announced its list for Hong Kong and Macau at a live event in Macau.
“Accompanied with the lift in travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release. “In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong.”
There are 95 starred restaurants on this year’s list—78 are in Hong Kong, and 17 in Macau. That’s a notable jump from last year, when there were a total of 86. Among this year’s winners are seven spots with three stars, the same number as last year. The fine dining Cantonese spot Lung King Heen was demoted to two stars.
The number of two stars (“excellent cuisine; worth a detour”) expanded to 13 this year, up from 12. Among the new additions are Bo Innovation, which moved to a new location in 2022. Chef Alvin Leung’s eclectic menu includes Soup by Andy, inspired by Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans prints.
Among the 58 one star (“high quality; worth a stop”) spots are nine new one stars. That includes The Chairman, which hit No. 1 on Asia’s 50 Best restaurants list in 2021. This year it fell to No. 13, and was the top-rated restaurant in Hong Kong on the list.
Michelin started its guide in 1900 and began handing out stars in 1926. The first edition of the Hong Kong and Macau guide was published in 2009.
An asterisk (*) indicates a new selection
Three stars
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Sushi Shikon
T’ang Court
* Ta Vie
Two Stars
Amber
Arbor
*Bo Innovation
Écriture
L’Envol
*Lai Ching Heen
Lung King Heen
Octavium
*Rùn
Sun Tung Lok
Tate
Tin Lung Heen
Ying Jee Club
One Star
Andō
Arcane
Beefbar
Belon
Chaat
* D.H.K.
Duddell’s
Épure
* Estro
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
Fu Ho
Gaddi’s
* Godenya
Hansik Goo
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
I M Teppanyaki & Wine
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kam’s Roast Goose
* Kappo Rin
Liu Yuan Pavilion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho (Admiralty)
Man Wah
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
Mono
* Nagamoto
* Neighborhood
New Punjab Club
* Noi
Pang’s Kitchen
Petrus
Roganic
Ryota Kappou Modern
Seventh Son
Shang Palace
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Sushi Saito
Sushi Wadatsumi
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Araki
* The Chairman
* The Demon Celebrity
Tosca di Angelo
Vea
Whey
Xin Rong Ji
Yardbird
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Yong Fu
Zest by Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho