These are the best restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau according to Michelin

Bloomberg
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

There’s a new three-star restaurant in town, Ta Vie, in the boutique Pottinger hotel in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s dining scene is going strong, despite intense Covid-related restrictions over the past year.

There’s a new three-star restaurant in town, Ta Vie, in the boutique Pottinger hotel in Hong Kong. The French-accented dining room features a seasonal tasting menu from Japanese-born chef Hideaki Sato, that might include grilled pigeon imported from Bresse with grilled Taiwan bamboo shoots; his menu costs HK$2780 ($354).

The Michelin Guide announced its list for Hong Kong and Macau at a live event in Macau.

“Accompanied with the lift in travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release. “In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong.”