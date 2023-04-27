These are the best restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau according to Michelin

Hong Kong’s dining scene is going strong, despite intense Covid-related restrictions over the past year.

There’s a new three-star restaurant in town, Ta Vie, in the boutique Pottinger hotel in Hong Kong. The French-accented dining room features a seasonal tasting menu from Japanese-born chef Hideaki Sato, that might include grilled pigeon imported from Bresse with grilled Taiwan bamboo shoots; his menu costs HK$2780 ($354).

The Michelin Guide announced its list for Hong Kong and Macau at a live event in Macau.

“Accompanied with the lift in travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release. “In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong.”

There are 95 starred restaurants on this year's list—78 are in Hong Kong, and 17 in Macau. That's a notable jump from last year, when there were a total of 86. Among this year's winners are seven spots with three stars, the same number as last year. The fine dining Cantonese spot Lung King Heen was demoted to two stars. The number of two stars ("excellent cuisine; worth a detour") expanded to 13 this year, up from 12. Among the new additions are Bo Innovation, which moved to a new location in 2022. Chef Alvin Leung's eclectic menu includes Soup by Andy, inspired by Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans prints.

Elon Musk meets with Chuck Schumer on Capitol Hill as senate looks into AI

Among the 58 one star ("high quality; worth a stop") spots are nine new one stars. That includes The Chairman, which hit No. 1 on Asia's 50 Best restaurants list in 2021. This year it fell to No. 13, and was the top-rated restaurant in Hong Kong on the list. Michelin started its guide in 1900 and began handing out stars in 1926. The first edition of the Hong Kong and Macau guide was published in 2009. An asterisk (*) indicates a new selection Three stars

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana Caprice Forum L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Sushi Shikon T’ang Court * Ta Vie Two Stars

Amber

Arbor

*Bo Innovation

Écriture

L’Envol

*Lai Ching Heen

Lung King Heen

Octavium

*Rùn

Sun Tung Lok

Tate

Tin Lung Heen

Ying Jee Club One Star

Andō

Arcane

Beefbar

Belon

Chaat

* D.H.K.

Duddell’s

Épure

* Estro

Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)

Fu Ho

Gaddi’s

* Godenya

Hansik Goo

Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)

I M Teppanyaki & Wine

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)

Kam’s Roast Goose

* Kappo Rin

Liu Yuan Pavilion

Loaf On

Louise

Man Ho (Admiralty)

Man Wah

Mandarin Grill + Bar

Ming Court (Mong Kok)

Mono

* Nagamoto

* Neighborhood

New Punjab Club

* Noi

Pang’s Kitchen

Petrus

Roganic

Ryota Kappou Modern

Seventh Son

Shang Palace

Spring Moon

Summer Palace

Sushi Saito

Sushi Wadatsumi

Takumi by Daisuke Mori

The Araki

* The Chairman

* The Demon Celebrity

Tosca di Angelo

Vea

Whey

Xin Rong Ji

Yardbird

Yat Lok

Yat Tung Heen

Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Yong Fu

Zest by Konishi

Zhejiang Heen

Zuicho

Bloomberg