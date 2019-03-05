App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These are the 10 healthiest countries in the world

According to the Global Wellness Index published by investment firm LetterOne, these 10 countries are the healthiest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The organisation evaluated 151 countries on the basis of 10 indicators. These are blood glucose, blood pressure, obesity, depression, happiness, alcohol use, tobacco use, inactivity, life expectancy and health spending
1/11

The organisation evaluated 151 countries on the basis of 10 indicators. These are blood glucose, blood pressure, obesity, depression, happiness, alcohol use, tobacco use, inactivity, life expectancy and health spending.
10. Cambodia | This Southeast Asian nation is at the tenth spot, faring positively on health indicators like blood glucose levels and blood pressure. However, it ranks low on health spending and happiness levels. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

10. Cambodia | This Southeast Asian nation is at the tenth spot, faring positively on health indicators like blood glucose levels and blood pressure. However, it ranks low on health spending and happiness levels. (Image: Reuters)
9. South Korea | Another Asian nation makes it at the ninth spot with a strong life expectancy and happy citizens.
3/11

9. South Korea | Another Asian nation makes it at the ninth spot with a strong life expectancy and happy citizens.
8. Laos | On the back of an average happiness among the citizens and strong health indicators including blood pressure and sugar levels, this Southeast Asian country ranks eighth in the list. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

8. Laos | On the back of average happiness among the citizens and strong health indicators including blood pressure and sugar levels, this Southeast Asian country ranks eighth in the list. (Image: Reuters)
7. Singapore | The island-city is seventh on the list and shows ranks highly in health spending and life expectancy.
5/11

7. Singapore | The island-city is seventh on the list and shows ranks highly in health spending and life expectancy.
6. Netherlands | The northwestern European country at sixth spot seems to have physically active citizens with positive performance across almost all indicators, except for blood pressure. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

6. Netherlands | The northwestern European country at sixth spot seems to have physically active citizens with positive performance across almost all indicators, except for blood pressure. (Image: Reuters)
5. Maldives | This small island nation just off the Indian coast is at the fifth place. Even though inactivity seems to be high in this country, its wellness is supported by all other strong health indicators. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

5. Maldives | This small island nation just off the Indian coast is at the fifth place. Even though inactivity seems to be high in this country, its wellness is supported by all other strong health indicators. (Image: Reuters)
4. Philippines | This Asian country is on the fourth spot, slightly drawn down in the list by its life expectancy. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

4. Philippines | This Asian country is on the fourth spot, slightly drawn down in the list by its life expectancy. (Image: Reuters)
3. Iceland | This Nordic island nation broke into the top 3, with average performance with respect to obesity and health spending. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

3. Iceland | This Nordic island nation broke into the top 3, with average performance with respect to obesity and health spending. (Image: Reuters)
2. Oman | This Middle-Eastern nation is the runner-up with positive indicators across the board, except for a slight hitch in obesity and level of depression in the country. (Image: Reuters)
10/11

2. Oman | This Middle-Eastern nation is the runner-up with positive indicators across the board, except for a slight hitch in obesity and level of depression in the country. (Image: Reuters)
1. Canada | The healthiest country in the world is Canada with a strong health spending, high life expectancy, high happiness levels and low blood pressure and sugar. The only criteria it performs poorly is obesity. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

1. Canada | The healthiest country in the world is Canada with strong health spending, high life expectancy, high happiness levels and low blood pressure and sugar. The only criteria it performs poorly is obesity. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Health #Slideshow #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

German Debt Collectors Seized Family's Pet Pug and Sold it on eBay Ove ...

Assam Education Minister Starts Dairy Farm Inside his Official Residen ...

Kangana Ranaut Adores Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Unveils Sooryavansh ...

Unbelievable! Autosexual Writer Ghia Vitale is All Set to Marry Self

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Celebrates His 40th Century In Style

SpiceJet to Add 12 New Flights, to Launch Hyderabad-Colombo Service

Masood Azhar’s Brother Among 44 Detained by Pak Authorities, Was Nam ...

Ben Affleck Opens Up About His Alcohol Struggle, Says It's Part of My ...

Govt Reject’s Trump’s Tariff King Barb, Says India's Import Duties ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Compelling wife to 'cohabit' with husband violates fundamental rights; ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Windows Lite being worked on for dual-screen devices and Chrome OS com ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Australia w ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Jonas Brothers collaborate with Amazon Studios for a documentary

Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: This one from the Akshay Kumar starrer ...

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

Ranveer Singh is talking babies and he’s looking for a bachcha party
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.