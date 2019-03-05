These are the 10 healthiest countries in the world

According to the Global Wellness Index published by investment firm LetterOne, these 10 countries are the healthiest. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The organisation evaluated 151 countries on the basis of 10 indicators. These are blood glucose, blood pressure, obesity, depression, happiness, alcohol use, tobacco use, inactivity, life expectancy and health spending. 2/11 10. Cambodia | This Southeast Asian nation is at the tenth spot, faring positively on health indicators like blood glucose levels and blood pressure. However, it ranks low on health spending and happiness levels. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 9. South Korea | Another Asian nation makes it at the ninth spot with a strong life expectancy and happy citizens. 4/11 8. Laos | On the back of average happiness among the citizens and strong health indicators including blood pressure and sugar levels, this Southeast Asian country ranks eighth in the list. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 7. Singapore | The island-city is seventh on the list and shows ranks highly in health spending and life expectancy. 6/11 6. Netherlands | The northwestern European country at sixth spot seems to have physically active citizens with positive performance across almost all indicators, except for blood pressure. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 5. Maldives | This small island nation just off the Indian coast is at the fifth place. Even though inactivity seems to be high in this country, its wellness is supported by all other strong health indicators. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 4. Philippines | This Asian country is on the fourth spot, slightly drawn down in the list by its life expectancy. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 3. Iceland | This Nordic island nation broke into the top 3, with average performance with respect to obesity and health spending. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 2. Oman | This Middle-Eastern nation is the runner-up with positive indicators across the board, except for a slight hitch in obesity and level of depression in the country. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 1. Canada | The healthiest country in the world is Canada with strong health spending, high life expectancy, high happiness levels and low blood pressure and sugar. The only criteria it performs poorly is obesity. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 5, 2019 05:12 pm