These are some of the PIOs of Google who joined the new union

Meet some of the persons of Indian origin among the 225-odd employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet who formed a union named Alphabet Workers Union.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 10:32 PM IST

A group of Google engineers and other workers announced on January 4 that they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labour movement in the tech industry.

About 225 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet are the first dues-paying members of the Alphabet Workers Union. Among these are some Persons of Indian origin (PIOs).

Take a look at what they had to say about Alphabet's newly-formed workers' union:

Ashok Chandwaney

Software Engineer

What do you want the union to do?

I want the union to make Alphabet start doing right by its employees (including TVCs) and by the public.

Ojas Deshpande

Software Engineer

Why do you think a union is necessary?

Because this company does affect millions of people around the world. And these decisions shouldn't be controlled by a handful of execs and they shouldn't be governed by monetary profits.

Raksha Muthukumar

Software Engineer

Why did you join the union?

I joined the union so that I can have my colleagues' backs and stand up for what's right. We'll push back against discrimination and workplace injustices by standing together and saying that no worker is less than another. We'll democratically take a stance on important social issues, like the environment and ethical AI, and help steer the company onto a more ethical path. I believe our union will make Alphabet a company that we can be proud to work at.

According to Beth Allen, Communications Director at the CWA,  the Alphabet Workers Union is not currently planning to pursue official recognition as a collective bargaining group.

Instead, the union will operate similarly to public-sector unions in states that don't allow public employees to bargain collectively.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Alphabet #Alphabet Workers Union #Google
first published: Jan 5, 2021 08:28 pm

