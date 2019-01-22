App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Countries that will have the most millionaires by 2023: Find out if India makes top-10 list

The number of millionaires may be the highest in the US and China, but that is not where they are growing the fastest! Here is the top-10 list of fastest growing millionaire population.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A new Wealth-X research has found that countries on track to attain the fastest growth in their wealthy population are emerging from across Africa, Asia and Europe. The report took into account current wealth levels, population growth estimates and anticipated future investment opportunities to ascertain which countries would witness the fastest growth in millionaire populations. Here's the list top-10 list of countries, which will have the most millionaires by 2023. (Image: Reuters)
No 10 | Ukraine | The number of millionaires in the east European country is expected to grow at 9.2 percent. This can be attributed to the growth of the Ukrainian tech sector. (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | Philippines | In the next five years, the number of millionaires in the Southeast Asian country is supposed to grow at 9.4 percent. (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | India | With an expected 9.7 percent growth in the number of millionaires, the South Asian giant would witness a surge in its wealthy population. (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | Kenya | The African country is a surprise entry on the list, and its millionaire population is expected to record a 9.8 percent growth. (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | China | Sharing the sixth spot, is the world's second-largest economy, which is home to a large proportion of the world's wealthy. It is expected to record a 9.8 percent increase in its millionaire population. (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | China | Sharing the sixth spot, is the world's second-largest economy, which is home to a large proportion of the world's wealthy. It is expected to record a 9.8 percent increase in its millionaire population. (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | Poland | Another surprise entry on the list, as it is not considered an emerging nation, the central European country would witness a 10 percent rise in its millionaire population in over the next five years. (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | Vietnam | The report suggest that this Asian country's economy entered the top-10 due to high structural investments. It is expected to witness a 10.1 percent rise in the number of millionaires. (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | Bangladesh | The millionaire population in the country is expected to grow at 11.4 percent, putting it in the third place. (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | Egypt | On second place is Egypt, where the millionaire population could record growth of up to 12.5 percent by 2023. (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Nigeria | This west African nation is the front-runner, with its high net worth population going up at the rate of 16.3 percent by 2023. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 08:44 am

