Theresa May could scrap third Brexit vote: Ministers

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government warned that it could scrap a planned Brexit vote this week unless it felt it could win and avoid a long-term EU withdrawal delay. "It would be difficult to justify having a vote if you knew you were going to lose it," International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told Sky News.

"We will only bring the deal back if we are confident that enough of our colleagues... are prepared to support it so that we can get it through parliament," finance minister Philip Hammond added on the BBC.