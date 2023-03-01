There was nowhere to hide in February's market reversal

Bets on cooling inflation and lower rates proved misplaced in February and investors hit the sell button across assets.

From stocks to fixed income and commodities, just about everything fell in a reversal of January’s spirited rally. Shelter was hard to come by: the least-bad return among major US assets was a decline of 1.4% through Monday from high-yield bonds. That was followed by a drop of roughly 2.5% each in Treasuries and the S&P 500 Index, a 3.2% slide in investment grade and a 5% slump in commodities.

While other periods have been far worse for specific sectors, the pervasiveness of losses was notable. During the past four decades, only one other month has seen the best return among asset classes come in worse than this one — last September.

Blame it on stronger-than-expected economic data that forced traders of all stripes to back away from expectations that major central banks around the globe are close to finished with monetary tightening. Amid a growing realization that policy makers are likely to stay hawkish for the coming months, investors dumped almost every financial asset, seeking safety in cash. "The 'higher for longer' reality is catching up," said Lindsay Rosner, multi-sector portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income. Recent US inflation data "threw water on the 'feel good' rally and that is why the straight line higher in total return, tighter in spreads, has started to unwind."

