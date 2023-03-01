 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
There was nowhere to hide in February's market reversal

Bloomberg
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:34 AM IST

Bets on cooling inflation and lower rates proved misplaced in February and investors hit the sell button across assets.

From stocks to fixed income and commodities, just about everything fell in a reversal of January’s spirited rally. Shelter was hard to come by: the least-bad return among major US assets was a decline of 1.4% through Monday from high-yield bonds. That was followed by a drop of roughly 2.5% each in Treasuries and the S&P 500 Index, a 3.2% slide in investment grade and a 5% slump in commodities.

While other periods have been far worse for specific sectors, the pervasiveness of losses was notable. During the past four decades, only one other month has seen the best return among asset classes come in worse than this one — last September.