App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Theatres, cinemas, summer camps to reopen as Swiss relax coronavirus curbs

"We need to stay humble, but I think we have the situation under control," Health Minister Alain Berset told reporters, stressing the need for people to maintain physical distance from each other and to closely monitor any fresh COVID-19 infections.

Reuters

Switzerland said on Wednesday it would lift curbs on larger public gatherings next month and free up travel within Europe's 26-nation Schengen zone by July 6, further easing restrictions on public life as the coronavirus outbreak ebbs.

Summer camps, cinemas, theatres and concert halls can reopen under a decision to allow public events of up to 300 people once again from June 6.

Spontaneous gatherings of up to 30 people can start on May 30, up from a limit of five now.

Close

"We need to stay humble, but I think we have the situation under control," Health Minister Alain Berset told reporters, stressing the need for people to maintain physical distance from each other and to closely monitor any fresh COVID-19 infections.

related news

New Swiss cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus rose by just 15 on Wednesday to 30,776. The death toll reached 1,649.

Strict lockdowns since March to contain the spread of the virus left city centres and roads deserted as people stayed home.

"We can enjoy all the things that are now possible again," President Simonetta Sommaruga said. "With today's decision we can prepare ourselves for a new normality."

The government will decide on June 24 whether to lift a ban on events with up to 1,000 people.

The landlocked Alpine republic reaffirmed plans to open its borders with France, Germany and Austria on June 15.

But it told its southern neighbour Italy, suffering one of the world's highest tolls of COVID-19 infections and deaths, that Rome's plan to lift border controls from June 3 was "too early".

Swiss authorities advised citizens to avoid Italy for now while next steps are coordinated.

Travel into Switzerland from outside the Schengen zone may not be possible until mid-July, the justice minister said.

Switzerland has already reopened shops, grade schools and beauty salons in efforts to mitigate the pandemic's economic fallout.

In the town of Biere, some of the last soldiers deployed to help hospitals joined a ceremony marking the end of their service.

"Eleven weeks is a long time and it means the soldiers can say we have done our job and go home and that things are now better in Switzerland," Lieutenant Colonel Raoul Barca said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:20 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Switzerland #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

'Significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Coronavirus wrap May 27: West Bengal starts buses on 40 routes; UN says pandemic creating 'lockdown generation'

Coronavirus wrap May 27: West Bengal starts buses on 40 routes; UN says pandemic creating 'lockdown generation'

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.