The year’s big Yen short set for a dramatic U-Turn in 2023

Dec 06, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

The bullishness is a marked change in tune from September when hedge funds couldn’t get enough of shorting the yen -- a high profile casualty of the BOJ’s ultra-dovish monetary policy.

The world’s worst-performing major currency looks poised for an impressive turnaround in 2023 as its two key drivers -- a hawkish Federal Reserve and a dovish Bank of Japan -- swap places in the eyes of some investors.

The yen -- a favored short against the dollar for a majority of this year -- could rally more than 9% from current levels next year, according to Barclays Plc and Nomura Holdings Inc., while Vontobel Asset Management AG said fair value is below 100 per dollar -- over 35% stronger. State Street Global Markets sees a quick snap back as fears of aggressive US interest rate hikes recede, while T. Rowe Price said there’s scope for gains on a more hawkish BOJ.

“We are probably approaching peak yen weakness to the dollar,” said Sébastien Page, head of global multi-asset at T. Rowe, which oversees $1.28 trillion in assets. When the Fed finally pauses on hiking, “there is room for the Bank of Japan to surprise the market by being a bit more aggressive” on policy and boost the currency.

 

The bullishness is a marked change in tune from September when hedge funds couldn’t get enough of shorting the yen -- a high profile casualty of the BOJ’s ultra-dovish monetary policy. The widening yield gap between the US and Japan, with the former hiking rates aggressively and the latter keeping them at rock-bottom levels to boost the economy, helped push the currency down as much as 25% this year.