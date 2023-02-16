 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘The world’s largest construction site’: The race is on to rebuild Ukraine

New York Times
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

Hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals and factories have been obliterated along with critical energy facilities and miles of roads, rail tracks and seaports.

A pedestrian in the frontline city of Bakhmut, which continues to weather Russian attacks, in the Donbas region of Ukraine on Dec. 24, 2022. There is no electricity or running water in Bakhmut, which makes life for remaining residents increasingly difficult as temperatures drop. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)

Latvian roofing companies and South Korean trade specialists. Fuel cell manufacturers from Denmark and timber producers from Austria. Private equity titans from New York and concrete plant operators from Germany. Thousands of businesses around the globe are positioning themselves for a possible multibillion-dollar gold rush: the reconstruction of Ukraine once the war is over.

Russia is stepping up its offensive heading into the second year of the war, but already the staggering rebuilding task is evident. Hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals and factories have been obliterated along with critical energy facilities and miles of roads, rail tracks and seaports.

The profound human tragedy is unavoidably also a huge economic opportunity that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has likened to the Marshall Plan, the U.S. program that provided aid to Western Europe after World War II. Early cost estimates of rebuilding the physical infrastructure range from $138 billion to $750 billion.

The prospect of that trove is inspiring altruistic impulses and entrepreneurial vision, savvy business strategizing and rank opportunism for what the Ukrainian chamber of commerce is trumpeting as “the world’s largest construction site!”