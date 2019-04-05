The tragic tale of China's alleged crackdown on Uighur Muslims

The treatment of Uighur Muslims in China has ignited a debate over basic rights of the community by a state that likes to rule with an iron fist. While observers have sharply criticised the country's conduct towards Uighurs -- like "detaining them in camps" -- China has maintained that the community is being provided vocational training so as to combat extremism and radicalism. Here is a quick explainer on the issue.

Who are the Uighurs?

Uighurs are Turkic Muslims, who are an officially recognised as a minority community residing in Xinjiang region of China. The population of Uighurs is estimated at around 11 million, who have alleged that the Asian country is indulging in "Ethnic genocide" of the community in detention camps across the region.

Uighurs have inhabited Xinjiang for centuries, but as the economy of the province is improving, the Chinese government has allegedly taken steps to marginalise them to encourage more Han Chinese immigrants.

Why there is tension in Xinjiang?

The autonomous territory in northwest China, officially known as Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) is referred to as East Turkestan. It is home to around 12 ethnic minority groups. Demographic shifts and Han Chinese migrating to this region, has led to a major cultural battle between both groups. Riots have broken out previously in numerous sub parts of the autonomous region due to rising ethic tension.

The 2009 riots in capital Urumqi led to a stringent change in Chinese government policies towards the ethnic minority. The Chinese government blamed separatist groups for the killing of hundreds of people and worked towards bringing Xinjiang within its orbit. Following the riots, China increased surveillance in the region and implemented policies to curb religious and ethnic freedom.

Why does China want to get a hold over Xinjiang?

Although China has claimed that the detention centres in the region are for vocational training to eradicate religious extremism, scholarly reports from Xinjiang suggest otherwise. Beijing has claimed that these centres are only for “re-education” of Muslim minorities in the area who otherwise get influenced by jihadist videos and teachings.

However, the underlining factor for marginalising Uighurs is said to be the availability of minerals and oil found in abundance in the region. According to testimonies provided by Uighurs fleeing China to seek help from the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), this ethnic cleansing is primarily due to China’s inclination towards the resources.

Hence by curbing political and cultural freedom of Uighurs, China is reportedly attempting to gain control over the mineral-rich land.

What happens inside these detention camps?

According to testimonies by Uighurs Muslims, these vocational centres are nothing but tight and compact structures built for the sole purpose of imprisoning Uighurs.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the testimonies.

Nonetheless, the Human Rights Watch has suggested, Uighurs are subjected to continuous screening and are forced to provide DNA and biometric samples. Passports of Uighur Muslims are often ceased so that they cannot travel abroad. Tight security has been deployed in the region and every movement, religious practice is believed to be tracked by government forces.

A Kazakh woman, identified as Aibota Serik has claimed that the vocational centres are actually prisons and her father was taken to one of these, like numerous other members of the community.

"I don't know why my father was imprisoned. He didn't violate any laws of China, he was not tried in a court," Serik said in an interview with BBC.

A pro Uighur group based in Washington DC called Uighur Human Rights Project has alleged that atrocities on Muslim minority groups in the region has increased since 2017 by Chinese officials.

Beijing has dismissed these reports, however, visual testimonies and interviews on various platforms including NowThis Politics and BBC paint a different picture.

Uighurs and Turkic Muslims in China have claimed that these concentration camps have turned Xinjiang into a centre for "De-Extremification", where the masses are forced to denounce Islam. According to reports, the torture inflicted on the victims in these camps is beyond sinister and people are often subjected to complete solitary confinement for days, forcing them to chant their allegiance to the Chinese government.

The restrictions on Islam are such that Uighur Muslim women are allegedly forced to marry ethnic Han men, and there are strict impositions on the selection of Muslim names for babies.

What has the World done about it?

Uighurs have approached the US Congress, United Nations, and various human rights groups seeking condemnation of the policies of the Chinese government. Although the UNHRC has condemned the regressive policies of the state's communist party, little has been done to rehabilitate Uighurs.