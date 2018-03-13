App
Mar 13, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The restaurant where you can pay for your meal by washing the dishes

A person eating at the restaurant if wants to pay by working there, he or she needs to work for 50 minutes either taking orders and clearing plates or washing dishes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It could be a comedy scene straight from a movie where a person eats in a restaurant and is forced to pay by washing dishes in the backyard as the person has no money. However, a Japanese restaurant allows cash-strapped diners to pay for their meals with the promise of free labour.

By now, Mirai Shokudo, located in the capital Tokyo’s Jinbocho district has provided 500 people meals for free labour.

The eatery founded by an ex-techie, Sekai Kobayashi intends to include poor people of the society as well who otherwise would not be able to afford the food at the restaurant. The 33-year-old established the restaurant in 2016.

Anyone eating at the restaurant wants to pay by working there, he or she needs to work for 50 minutes either by taking orders and clearing plates or washing dishes.

Interestingly, Kobayashi is the only permanent employee of the restaurant, reports Daily Mail. She publishes the financial details of the business online and also advises others on how to launch a new restaurant.

“My colleagues really liked the lunches I made for them. This led me to strongly consider opening my own restaurant. Afterwards, I received vocational training at a leading restaurant chain and other places before opening Mirai Shokudo,” Kobayashi explains her journey from coding to cooking.

“Those looking for jobs might feel that making the wrong choice could ruin the rest of their lives. But it’s okay to change course later on. That’ll eventually lead you in a direction that you feel strongly about. That’s what happened for me.”

