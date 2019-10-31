App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

The race to eat Bangkok's 'biggest burger', a 10,000-calorie challenge

Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht ($330) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise.

Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht ($330) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.

Owner Komdech Kongsuwan, who says it is the country's biggest burger, dreamed up the contest after three customers managed the feat. New challengers are coming through the door every day.

Close

Among them was Pakorn Porncheewangkoon, who failed to finish the burger in time. "I will eat a burger at some point (in the future), but not any time soon," he said.

The beef version of the "6kg Burger" costs 2,500 baht ($82.75) and the pork one 3,500 baht ($115.86).

 

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #Business #Thailand

