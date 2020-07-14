App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

The Race Gap: How US systemic racism plays out in Black lives

Together, the disparities reflect what many have labeled systemic racism amid the mass protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer in May.

Reuters

Inequality between white and Black Americans persists in almost every aspect of society and the economy.

Such disadvantages have proven immune to decades of laws and policies meant to address them, leaving Black people with less education, less wealth, poorer health and shorter lifespans.

Together, the disparities reflect what many have labeled systemic racism amid the mass protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer in May.

Close

There has been progress in recent decades. But wide gaps rooted in the legacy of slavery, segregation and discrimination have endured or widened in the years since the civil rights victories of the 1960s.

Born from the enslavement of Africans in British colonies since the early 1600s, American inequality plays out over the course of a lifetime.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #United States #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.