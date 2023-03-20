 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The one big winner and many losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse rescue

Bloomberg
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

After a weekend of frantic talks to forge a solution before markets opened in Asia, the firm struck a deal to buy its smaller rival for about $3.3 billion in an share deal that includes extensive guarantees and liquidity provisions. Here are some of the big winners and losers to emerge from the deal.

Credit Suisse Group AG

UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers.

The Winner: Ralph Hamers

UBS’s chief executive officer will see the bank’s wealth and asset management invested assets soar to about $5 trillion and got a special waiver to keep Credit Suisse’s profitable Swiss unit that many analysts said was worth more than triple what UBS paid for the whole firm.