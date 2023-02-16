 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Munich Security Conference will have a packed agenda

Pranay Sharma
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

A major focus of discussion at the February 17-19 security conference will be the growing divide between “competing world orders” that the Ukraine war and the Sino-American rivalry seem to have brought to the fore.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is widely regarded as a prominent forum for discussing security-related issues affecting the world.

Senior leaders and top diplomats of leading countries are scheduled to gather in Munich this weekend for an important security dialogue as the Ukraine war moves into its second year amid concerns that Russia might intensify its offensive as the winter snow thaws.

But a major focus of discussion at the security conference will also be the growing divide between “competing world orders” that the Ukraine war and the Sino-American rivalry seem to have brought to the fore.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg are among those expected at the three-day annual gathering.