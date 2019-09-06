The most popular international tourist destinations in the world; Bangkok tops the list

Here are the most famous international destinations, according to the Global Destination Cities Index by Mastercard Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Looking to travel abroad for a short break, here are the most famous international destinations, according to the Global Destination Cities Index by Mastercard. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Rank 10 | Antalya, Turkey | Overnight visitors - 22.78 million 3/11 Rank 9 | Tokyo | Overnight visitors - 12.93 million (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Rank 8 | Istanbul | Overnight visitors - 13.4 million (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | New York, US | Overnight visitors - 13.6 million (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank 6 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | Overnight visitors - 13.79 million (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank 5 | Singapore | Overnight visitors - 14.67 million (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Dubai, UAE | Overnight visitors - 15.93 million (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | London, UK | Overnight visitors - 19.09 million (Image: AP/PTI) 10/11 Rank 2 | Paris, France | Overnight visitors - 19.10 million (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 1 | Bangkok, Thailand | Overnight visitors - 22.78 million (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 6, 2019 07:50 am