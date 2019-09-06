App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The most popular international tourist destinations in the world; Bangkok tops the list

Here are the most famous international destinations, according to the Global Destination Cities Index by Mastercard

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Visitors look at the Coronation of Napoleon, a 1806 painting by Jacques Louis David at the Louvre museum in Paris, France, December 3, 2018. Picture taken December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau - RC1555FCE100
1/11

Looking to travel abroad for a short break, here are the most famous international destinations, according to the Global Destination Cities Index by Mastercard. (Image: Reuters)

Men play cards on a public beach in Antalya November 13, 2015. Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies (G20), including the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Canada and Brazil, will meet on Sunday and Monday in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya for talks that will centre on the global economy. REUTERS/Murad Sezer - LR1EBBD1791ZY
2/11

Rank 10 | Antalya, Turkey | Overnight visitors - 22.78 million

Rank 2 | Tokyo | Highest-ranked institution: University of Tokyo | Population: 37,800,000 | Average international fees: US$6,700 | Employer Activity rank: 1 (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Rank 9 | Tokyo | Overnight visitors - 12.93 million (Image: Reuters)

Straddling the continents of Europe and Asia across the Bosphorous, the city of Istanbul holds the title of the second most congested city in Europe, while coming sixth in line in the world ranking. A 30-minute drive in the city during the morning and evening peak hours takes almost double the time to reach one’s destination. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Rank 8 | Istanbul | Overnight visitors - 13.4 million (Image: Reuters)

9 New York, US | The only American city to make it to the top 10, several cities in the United States climbed up in their rankings over the dollar’s strength. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Rank 7 | New York, US | Overnight visitors - 13.6 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | Overnight visitors - 13.79 million (Image: Reuters)
6/11

Rank 6 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | Overnight visitors - 13.79 million (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Singapore (Image: Reuters)
7/11

Rank 5 | Singapore | Overnight visitors - 14.67 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Dubai, UAE | Overnight visitors - 15.93 million (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Rank 4 | Dubai, UAE | Overnight visitors - 15.93 million (Image: Reuters)

Fireworks explode over the London Eye during the New Year's eve celebrations after midnight in London. (Image: AP/PTI)
9/11

Rank 3 | London, UK | Overnight visitors - 19.09 million (Image: AP/PTI)

5. France | The gold reserves of this European country stand at 2,436 tonnes.
10/11

Rank 2 |  Paris, France | Overnight visitors - 19.10 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Bangkok, Thailand |
11/11

Rank 1 | Bangkok, Thailand | Overnight visitors - 22.78 million (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #Slideshow #Travel #World News

