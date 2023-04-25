 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Map, the Issues and the Incumbency Favoring Democrats

New York Times
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans believe their country is on the “wrong track.” The incumbent president will be 81 on Election Day 2024. More than half of the voters in his own party don’t want him to run for reelection.

Yet as President Joe Biden embarks on his campaign for a second term, Democratic officials firmly believe he is beginning his bid Tuesday from ground that is far more solid than his personal standing indicates. Democratic unity has stifled even the hint of an intraparty insurgency. The issues dominating the nation’s politics have largely worked in the Democrats’ favor. And a battleground that has narrowed to only a handful of states means, at least for now, that the 2024 campaign will be waged on favorable Democratic terrain.

“I’m always going to be worried because we’re a very divided country, and presidential races are going to be close, no matter who is in it,” said Anne Caprara, who helped lead Hillary Rodham Clinton’s super political action committee in 2016 and is now chief of staff to Illinois’ Democratic governor, J.B. Pritzker. “But for the first time in my career, I think Republicans have painted themselves into a terrible position. They’re losing, and they can’t seem to see that.”

Without doubt, Biden’s personal liabilities are tugging at the Democrats’ well-worn worry strings. Despite low unemployment, a remarkably resilient economy and an enviable record of legislative accomplishments in his first two years, the octogenarian president has never quite won over the nation or even voters in his party. A new NBC News poll has Biden losing to a generic Republican presidential candidate, 47% to 41%.