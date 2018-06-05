App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The landlocked African country that is planning to build a Navy

The country has recently signed several agreements with neighbouring countries which have a coast

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An African country has decided to build its own navy. The only problem is, it is landlocked and has no coast.

Speaking during a briefing of the heads of Ethiopia’s National Defence Force, newly-elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the plan, Bloomberg reported via the ruling party-funded Fana Broadcasting Corp.

“Following the efforts made to build capacity of our national defence, we built one of the stronger ground and air forces in Africa,” Abiy said on Friday. “We should build our naval force capacity in the future.”

Ethiopian Maritime Training Institute, a private institute in the country trains over 500 civilians marine engineers and electro-technical officers each year. The institute plans to increase its intake to 1000 officers annually.

The country has recently signed several agreements with neighbouring countries which have a coast. In May, the Ethiopian government agreed to develop Port Sudan on the Red Sea. It also made an agreement with Djibouti to swap shares in state-owned ports, airlines, and telecommunications.

A joint communique issued after a meeting between Abiy and Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta also mentioned the mutual agreement on Ethiopia’s decision of acquiring land at Kenya’s Lamu Port for “logistical facilitation”.

The African nation has also extended its reach in Somaliland, a controversial territory which declared its separation from Somalia. Ethiopia has taken a stake in a port in the territory.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 05:44 pm

tags #Ethiopia #world

