Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 10:35 AM IST

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?

Outside mainland China, there have been about 780 infections reported in nearly 30 locations. Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan have each reported one fatality, while France on Saturday announced the first death outside Asia, an elderly Chinese tourist.

The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed nearly 1,800 people and spread around the world. The latest figures from China show there are more than 70,000 people infected in the country.

As of Monday, 70,548 people had been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where the outbreak was first reported.

Most of the 1,770 who have died in mainland China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the capital Beijing. The fatalities include a US citizen.

Cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan: 355, plus a quarantine officer. (Some American citizens have left for the United States, where they are expected to undergo a further 14-day quarantine.) Singapore: 75 Japan: 59, including death of one infected woman Hong Kong: 57, including one death Thailand: 34 South Korea: 30 Malaysia: 22 Taiwan: 20, including one death Vietnam: 16 Australia: 15 Macau: 10 India: 3 Philippines: 3, including one death Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1 Cambodia: 1 United States: 15 Canada: 8 Germany: 16 France: 12, including one death Britain: 9 Italy: 3 Russia: 2 Spain: 2 Finland: 1 Sweden: 1 Belgium: 1 United Arab Emirates: 9 Egypt: 1

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 10:25 am

