The GameStop battle: How it unfolded for the key players testifying

Source: Reuters

Top executives from hedge funds and the Robinhood trading platform will appear before a US House panel on Thursday to explain how a flood of retail trading drove shares of GameStop and other stocks to extreme highs, squeezing short sellers who had bet against them.

Here is a timeline of the stock's rapid 1,600 percent rise, the social media-fueled retail activity that helped drive it, and how firms like hedge funds Citadel and Melvin Capital, along with retail brokerages like Robinhood, played a part in the action.

October 2019: Major retail brokers drop trading commissions, a model Robinhood helped pioneer by relying on payments from market making firms for revenue in exchange for their customers' buy and sell orders, ushering in a boom in retail trading.

July 27, 2020: Roaring Kitty, aka Keith Gill, starts posting YouTube videos on GameStop, saying he sees value in the heavily shorted stock he had been investing in since June 2019. Gill also posts on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets under the name DeepF***ingValue, according to an interview in the Wall Street Journal.

December 8, 2020: GameStop shares tank after company misses Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as pandemic-led store closures and intense competition from digital-game sellers hit sales.

January 11: GameStop appoints Chewy.com founder and two other e-commerce veterans to its board in a deal with investor Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures, as it doubles down on digital sales

January 12: Short interest at 70.9 million shares, down from 71.2 million on January 8, per S3 Partners. Notional value of short bets rose to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion, reflecting the rising stock price

January 13: GameStop shares rise 57 percent, followed by another 27 percent jump the next day to $39.90. Its median target price among analysts is $12.50.

January 19: Short seller Citron Research takes aim. Tweets about GameStop, saying buyers at these levels are "the suckers at this poker game" and stock "back to $20 fast."

January 20: Citron Research delays negative report, says it does not want to go live with its report on the stock

January 22: Shares rise another 50 percent.

January 25: GameStop stock soars as much 144 percent then settles up 18 percent with retail traders storming in to buy more.

January 25: Hedge fund Melvin Capital Management receives $2.75 billion investment from Citadel, the Chicago-based hedge fund led by Ken Griffin, and billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, after losing on a series of short bets, including on GameStop. Griffin also founded Citadel Securities, one of several market making firms that pays to execute customer orders from Robinhood.

January 26: Elon Musk tweets "Gamestonk!!", along with a link to Reddit's Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group, where supporters refer to the Tesla CEO as "Papa Musk."

January 26: Shares surge 92.7 percent. Top securities regulator in Massachusetts reportedly says trading in GameStop suggests there is something "systemically wrong" with the options trading.

January 27: Trading volumes in US cash equities and options hit all-time record levels at 24.5 billion shares traded and 57.1 million contracts traded.

January 27: GameStop hits a closing high of $347.51.

January 27: Melvin Capital and Citron close the majority of their GameStop position at a loss.

January 28: Robinhood, along with several other brokerages, restricts trading in GameStop and a handful of stocks after the regulatory deposit requirements for settling the securities skyrocket. With buying restricted at many brokerages, but selling allowed, the stocks sell off.

January 28: The US House Financial Services and Senate Banking committees says to hold a February 18 hearing on the stock market following the trading restrictions.

January 29: Robinhood begins easing trading restrictions on stocks caught up in the so-called Reddit rally.

February 1: Robinhood raises $2.4 billion in capital after raising $1 billion the previous week.

February 2: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls meeting of top financial regulators to discuss market volatility driven by retail trading in GameStop and other stocks.

February 4: Robinhood removes all trading curbs. The following day, GameStop hits a session high of $95 and closes up 19.20 percent at $63.77.

February 9: GameStop trading at around $40 a share.