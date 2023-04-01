 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Fed is doing too much, all at once

New York Times
Apr 01, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

By tightening financial conditions enough to curb inflation, the Fed has contributed to a spate of bank failures.

Federal Reserve Headquarters Ahead Of FOMC Meeting

Beating inflation is crucial for the Federal Reserve. But so is promoting full employment. And don’t forget about preserving the stability of the financial system. Each of these goals is exemplary on its own. Put them all together in the current environment, however, and you get head-spinning problems.

And it may well be engendering a burst of financial instability that could spill into the larger economy in the form of rising unemployment.

It’s almost as though the good people at the Fed have been watching the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and are creating its central meme: a toxic everything bagel.

Financial stability? Fine. Low inflation? Excellent. Maximum employment? Superb. But as the movie suggests, if you put too many seemingly benign elements together and add vastly more complexity, before you know it you’ve concocted a self-contradictory, nihilistic mixture that can spin your quiet world utterly out of control.